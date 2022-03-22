APSRTC restores 25% concession for senior citizens

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has restored the 25% concession in the ticket fares to senior citizens with effect from April 1, 2022.

A circular by Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmanandam said the concession would be extended to all senior citizens who have crossed the age of 60 years in all categories of RTC buses, including AC buses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25% concession was stopped from May 21, 2020 as part of the efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Senior citizens seeking the facility should invariably produce either their Aadhaar card, senior citizen ID card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport or ration card (any one of these).