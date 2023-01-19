APSRTC records highest single-day earnings of ₹23 crore on January 18

January 19, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) recorded highest earnings of ₹23 crore on January 18, surpassing all the previous records in this financial year.

A statement by the corporation on Thursday said the record earnings, despite collecting normal charges from the passengers indicated that the concept of ‘normal fares’ for special services was well received by the passengers.

Even in the cargo wing, the corporation earned highest earnings of ₹55 lakh during Sankranti, compared to the average revenue of ₹45 lakh per day.

Pre-bid meeting

The APSRTC is conducting a pre-bid meeting on January 20 to lease out 28 vacant lands identified in Zone-II of the corporation. These lands would be leased out for a license period of 15 years.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at the RTC House in Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Vijayawada.