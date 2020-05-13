APSRTC prepares for ferrying foreign returnees from airports

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC) is getting ready for ferrying foreign returnees arriving at Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports by the flights arranged by the Central government.

Several NRIs, tourists, and students, stuck in Europe, the United States and South Eastern countries during the lockdown are likely to arrive at these airports from May 16 or 17.

Depending on the destination of these persons, the RTC Regional Managers of those districts will compile a list of people desirous of availing its services.

Online application form

“The returnees need to fill an application on the ‘Spandana’ website, with details including their preferred mode of transport- public or private. These applications will be sent to the authorities for approval, which will be given depending on a district’s capacity to accommodate the returnees in the quarantine centres after screening,” said Kurnool Regional Manager T. Venkataramam.

Limited seats

Those registering on the Spandana website would get an option to choose Indra, Super Luxury or other buses with relevant fare. “Each bus will carry only 20 persons and a booking option for alternate seat numbers (1,3,5…) will be enabled,” the RM added. Alternate seats would be marked with a red sticker to indicate where a person can sit.

Kurnool district has a capability to accommodate 200 foreign returnees in quarantine centres for 14 days, Mr. Venkataramam said. So the number of buses to be pressed into service would be 10. Anantapur Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni said while the region had not received any request, the Karnataka government proposes to quarantine all people coming from foreign countries for 14 days, hence it was not clear if buses could be run from May 16 or 17.

The Anantapur region, however, was getting 7 of its AC buses ready for ferrying the people from Bengaluru airport for the proposed date.