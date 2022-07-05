APSRTC, police officials pay tributes to Alluri
‘He played a key role in the freedom struggle’
Officers and staff of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) celebrated the 125 th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, at RTC House on Monday.
Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao garlanded a portrait of the great leader and offered floral tributes.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tirumala Rao said that Sitarama Raju played a key role in enlightening the tribals and in protecting their rights during the freedom struggle.
APSRTC Executive Directors A. Koteswara Rao and K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, Deputy Chief Personnel Manager (HRD) Samrajyam, other officers and association leaders participated.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Venkata Ratnam paid tributes to Sitarama Raju at the NTR Police Commissionerate on Monday.
