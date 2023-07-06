HamberMenu
APSRTC plies buses on school routes after students stage demonstrations in Andhra Pradesh

Bus passes will be provided to students for free travel up to a distance of 20 km, say offficials

July 06, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on July 6 (Thursday) started plying buses on the routes to Kendriya Vidyalaya at Rajapali and Andhra Pradesh Model School at Mittameedapalli in Prakasam district after the students staged demonstrations over the lack of public transport facility.

The students staged demonstrations in front of the Revenue Division Office and the APSRTC Depot Manager’s office in Markapur. As the protests did not yield any result, they laid siege to the house of Markapur YSRCP MLA K. Nagarjuna Reddy.

Now, the students are a happier lot as the APSRTC is now plying two buses to Kendriya Vidyalaya and one additional bus to Mittameedapalli from Markapur following intervention by Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh.

Bus passes would be provided to students so that they can travel up to a distance of 20 km free of cost, said APSRTC offficials.

The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya also thanked the Minister for ₹15 lakh sanctioned through Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy to bring the Krishna water to their campus from Nagarjunasagar project.

