APSRTC plans to launch energy efficiency drive

Ten major bus stations will be covered under the iniative.

VIJAYAWADA

01 March 2020 22:09 IST

Corporation and SEEDCO officials discuss the modalities

The A.P. State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (AP-SEEDCO) and APSRTC have drawn up plans to convert 10 major bus stations, 128 bus depots and four workshops into energy-efficient ones starting with the Tirupati bus station complex.

Officials of the public carrier and SEEDCO have discussed the modalities of the project at a meeting recently and are going to give a presentation to the Transport, Roads and Buildings (TR&B) Department soon.

The annual electricity consumption of the major bus stations is 30 million units. It entails an expenditure of ₹28 crore for the APSRTC, according to a press release by State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

The objective of the energy efficiency drive in APSRTC is to reduce the wasteful consumption of energy by replacing the existing inefficient electrical appliances, including incandescent bulbs, conventional tubelights, inefficient fans, old air-conditioners and ordinary pumpsets, with energy-efficient BEE star-rated appliances.

SEEDCO will be advising suitable energy efficiency measures that will yield significant energy savings to the RTC. A team of the APSRTC and SEEDCO are shortly visiting the Ahmedabad and Vadodara central bus stations which took the lead in the country in adopting energy-efficiency technologies, to study the best practices.

APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Madireddy Pratap has instructed the corporation officials to take necessary action for implementing the energy-efficiency programme.

According to him, the RTC will use modern technologies to provide better services and modern facilities to passengers. APSRTC chief engineer U. Srinivas and deputy electrical engineer A. Srinivasa Charyulu have been directed to pursue the issue with SEEDCO.

Government principal secretary (TR&B) M.T. Krishna Babu has said the energy efficiency project in APSRTC will go a long way in improving the public transport facility. Energy secretary N. Srikant has appreciated the proactive step of making APSRTC bus stations energy efficient.