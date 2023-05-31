APSRTC plans to generate revenue by giving prime land parcels on lease

May 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a bid to shore up its revenues, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has shifted focus to the commercial segment, rolling out plans to utilise its prime land parcels by giving them on lease for commercial development and generate resources on a sustainable basis.

Drifting from its earlier practice of leasing out its lands in three different segments, the APSRTC has for the first time identified a fourth segment to generate additional revenue under Open Space-15 (OS-15) scheme.

The new scheme has been employed to put to use large tracts of lands offering low commercial potential by giving them on lease for 15 years through tenders.

“As many as 239 vacant sites have been identified and tenders are being called from the bidders in phases. So far, four rounds of tenders have been called from the four zones of the APSRTC and 100 sites have been allotted,” said an official, informing that the tender process is in its final stages in Kadapa zone.

The 100 sites allotted on lease so far have fetched the APSRTC a revenue of ₹15 crore, a one-time payment of ₹6 crore towards the upfront amount and ₹9 crore as annual licence fees. Sources in the Corporation say that if all the sites are let out, the cash-starved public transport giant may earn a decent revenue of ₹35 crore.

The successful bidders are instructed not to build any permanent structure on the RTC land. “Only temporary or semi-permanent dismountable structure in ground plus one floor is allowed,” said the official.

The Corporation has been traditionally leasing out small pieces of land (100 sqft to 300 sqft) on the premises of its bus stations for five years. Besides, large tracts of lands with high commercial potential are given on lease to oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Pumps and Compressors Limited (BPCL) for 20 years and lands with high commercial potential are leased out for 33 years under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) mode.

The year 2023 has started on a bright note for the APSRTC.

The ticket revenue has improved as a result of the increased occupancy ratio in the State-run buses, encouraging the officials to explore new routes and fresh avenues in the non-ticket segment too.

The logistics sector proved to be of enormous advantage to the APSRTC when it was going through a difficult phase in terms of financial crisis. The initial response spurred the officials to spruce up the cargo segment and expand services that brought additional moolah filling up their empty coffers.

