APSRTC plans to be leader in cargo business, nets ₹122 crore revenue in first three quarters of 2022-23 fiscal

December 26, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which entered cargo business six years ago, generated a revenue of ₹122 crore in the first three quarters of 2022-2023 financial year. It is eyeing a target of ₹200 crore in the fiscal year.

“Besides every nook and corner in Andhra Pradesh, the APSRTC has extended its cargo services to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other places,” said its Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC&MD) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on December 26 (Monday).

The APSRTC, which launched logistics services a few years ago, made ₹100 crore business.

“We had achieved the target set for 2021-22 financial year. We may exceed the target of ₹200 crore this financial year,” said Mr. Tirumala Rao and congratulated the officers and staff for the achievement.

In 2016-17 financial year he said, the APSRTC generated ₹25.68 crore from cargo services, which went up to ₹58.57 crore and ₹101.51 crore in 2017-18 and 2018-19 fiscal years. The revenue from cargo services in 2019-20 and 2020-21 were put at ₹87.24 crore and ₹122.19 crore respectively. A target of ₹122 crore was set for 2021-22 financial year and it was achieved by December 25,” said Mr. Tirumala Rao.

The road transport corporations of the neighbouring States are visiting Andhra Pradesh to study the successful cargo services model of APSRTC, he said.

“The APSRTC has cargo services facilities at 249 bus stations. Besides, 525 parcel booking agents have been appointed. We have introduced door delivery system and are collecting parcels from certain points,” said Mr. Tirumala Rao.

Further, the APSRTC is extending round-the-clock courier and parcel services through its fleet. UPI payment services are also available.

“We want to be the leader in cargo services. Officials are studying the potential markets and strategies to improve the revenue. The staff will track parcels, send messages to customers till it is handed over to the right person,” said the APSRTC MD.

The APSRTC cargo services are in the forefront in handing over parcels and couriers safely when compared to other competitors, Mr. Tirumala Rao said and appealed to the public to make use of the facilities.