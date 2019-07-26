APSRTC operates special buses to Tiruttani for Adi Krithika

The APSRTC Chittoor region has pressed into service as many as 25 special buses to Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu, for the convenience of devotees fulfilling their vow at Lord Subramaniya Swamy there during the week-long rush.

Thousands of pilgrims from several parts of Chittoor district would be reaching the temple at Tiruttani for the Adi Krithika season from Friday till Tuesday. In order to clear the rush, the officials had commenced special services from early hours of Friday. The specials would operate from the depots of Satyavedu, Puttur and Chittoor-II. “As we will operate the services round the clock, it would be helpful to the devotees from Chittoor district,” said P. Ramu, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (APSRTC), at Chittoor.

Kanchi Varadar festival

The official said that the corporation is planning to operate special buses to Kancheepuram for the benefit of devotees visiting the temple of Lord Athi Varadar. The idol of the deity here would remain immersed in waters of the temple tank, and gives ‘darshan’ for about one and half months every 40 years. This phenomenon is already under way, with lakhs of devotees from all parts of the country and abroad rushing there. Bordering with Tamil Nadu, thousands of pilgrims from Chittoor and Nellore districts are thronging Kanchi every day. The event will continue till August third week and conclude with immersing the idol once again into the temple tank.

The Deputy Chief Traffic Manager said that talks would be initiated with the transport officials of Tamil Nadu to operate special buses from Chittoor district.

As the deity at Varadar temple in Kanchi will be positioned straight from July 29, from its present reclining position, it is expected that the number of devotees would be even more. Since July 2, about six devotees were also killed in the stampedes.