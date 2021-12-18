APSRTC opens hospital in Hyderabad for its retired staff

VIJAYAWADA

18 December 2021 23:30 IST

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Saturday inaugurated a hospital to facilitate free medical treatment for the 2,000-odd retired employees of the corporation from Andhra Pradesh, who are now settled in Hyderabad, on Road No.1 at Tarnaka.

After the bifurcation of the State, the APSRTC, with the support of its employees, built a central hospital at Vidyadharapuram in the city in 2017 to cater to the medical needs of the employees. But around 2,000 employees who retired from the corporation and settled in Hyderabad who were unable to utilise the services from the Tarnaka hospital built in the composite State, were forced to travel to A.P. for treatment.

Heeding to their plea for a separate hospital, the APSRTC management opened a facility for them on Saturday. Mr. Rao said the hospital was equipped with adequate medical staff and required equipment. It would extend free medical treatment to the retired RTC employees and their families, he said.

