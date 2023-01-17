ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC nets ₹141 crore revenue during Sankranti festival

January 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

A record number of 3,392 special buses were operated before the festival, from January 6 to 14, while last year, 2,400 special buses were operated during pre-Sankranthi period, according to APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

Officials at the helm of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are upbeat as the patronage extended by commuters in the State during Sankranti festivities has filled the coffers of the cash-starved public sector transport giant.

In a statement on Tuesday, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the harvest festival earned a revenue of ₹141 crore for the organisation, as against ₹107 crore last year. He said a record number of 3,392 special buses were operated before the festival, from January 6 to 14, while last year, 2,400 special buses were operated during pre-Sankranthi period. “People took advantage of the availability of adequate number of RTC buses at normal fare and the facility of 10% concession on return journey ticket fare was yet another major attraction for them,” he said.

Mr. Rao said even without 50% extra fares this year, the corporation earned an additional revenue of ₹7.90 crore, compared to last year’s ₹7.17 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The APSRTC plied 1,483 special buses from Hyderabad to different places in Andhra Pradesh, despite absence of proper infrastructure facilities for large-scale operation of buses from Hyderabad, he said.

Mr. Rao informed that buses for advance reservation of seats for return journey were being added continuously based on the demand, particularly to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other inter-State routes. He thanked the people for extending patronage to RTC services and appealed them to continue it in the days to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US