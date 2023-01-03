APSRTC MD’s assurance on payment of pending money to employees

January 03, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday assured leaders of the Public Transport Department (PTD-RTC) Employees’ Associations that the management would soon fulfil the task of appointing the kin of the deceased APSRTC employees to various vacant posts on compassionate grounds as part of the Breadwinner scheme.

In a statement, the employees’ association State general secretary P. Damodara Rao said nearly 280 kin of the RTC employees who died while in service, had been given employment in various wings of the government. The RTC management had directed the Collectors of various districts in the State to identify vacant posts in their respective jurisdictions in different departments to appoint suitable candidates to these posts.

He said Mr. Tirumala Rao had assured that the vacant posts of drivers, conductors, sramik, junior assistants and security constables would be filled in the next two or three months.

Mr. Tirumala Rao had also given an assurance on payment of the new pay scales as per the 11th PRC to the 2,096 employees of the corporation that the pending and release of funds in phases towards payment of other pending amounts to the employees.

The association State president Y.V. Rao, deputy general secretary and others were among those who met Mr. Tirumala Rao.