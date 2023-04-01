APSRTC MD issues orders for providing jobs to 1,168 persons under compassionate grounds

April 01, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director (MD) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday issued orders for providing jobs to 1,168 persons under compassionate grounds.

Jobs would be given to 1,168 family members of the deceased RTC employees, from 2016 to 2019, under a special case, said Executive Director (ED-Administration), A. Koteswara Rao.

AP Public Transport Department (APPTD) Employees Union (EU) State general secretary P. Damodar Rao said that 34 junior assistant posts, 175 conductors, 368 drivers, 146 constables (in RTC) and 445 shramik vacancies would be filled with the orders issued on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

EU chief vice-president P. Subramanyam Raju, deputy general secretaries G.V. Narsaiah and Avula Prabhakar and treasurer Md. Siddiq thanked the government for providing employment to the family members of the deceased employees on compassionate grounds. They were waiting for jobs for the last seven years, Mr. Damodar Rao said.

The EU leaders thanked AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu for making efforts to provide jobs to the eligible candidates in APSRTC.