APSRTC MD discusses the way forward with officials

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown thereafter have wreaked havoc on the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which was already reeling under a serious financial crisis.

At a review meeting attended by the executive directors, heads of departments and regional managers on the performance of the Corporation in 2019-2020 and the current fiscal year, the Principal Secretary, Transport Department, and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation M.T. Krishna Babu pointed to the fact that buses could not be operated till May 20 on account of COVID. Only 30 % of the buses were being operated from May 21 and due to fear among the public and the existing travel restrictions in some of the virus-affected districts, the corporation had been earning a revenue of only ₹ 20 per km, a meagre amount that is sufficient only to meet the expenditure incurred on purchase of diesel.

Mr. Krishna Babu said the corporation would continue to operate a few buses to cater to the minimum travel needs of the public.

Crew safety

He instructed the officials to ensure full protection to the bus crew, and said those affected by the pandemic should be given adequate medical treatment.

He said the bus crew must use face masks, wash their hands with sanitisers as often as possible and maintain social distancing.

Mr. Krishna Babu said based on public need, the number of buses would be reduced or increased and said the officials should think of other avenues of revenue such as the cargo sector. He stressed the need to focus on sanitisation of buses, hygienic conditions in the bus station and good facilities for passengers.

ED (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao, ED (Engineering) P. Krishna Mohan, and ED (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy were among those present during the video-conference.