APSRTC MD cautions people against fake FB account on his name

March 13, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on March 13 (Wednesday) said it has come to his notice that a fake Facebook account was created on his name with his photo in police uniform.

In a statement, the Mr. Tirumala Rao appealed to the people to not respond to the same. “I have also lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police Station, Vijayawada, for taking action against the responsible person,” he said, informing that he did not have an account on Facebook or any other social media.

