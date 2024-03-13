APSRTC MD cautions people against fake FB account on his name

March 13, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on March 13 (Wednesday) said it has come to his notice that a fake Facebook account was created on his name with his photo in police uniform.

In a statement, the Mr. Tirumala Rao appealed to the people to not respond to the same. “I have also lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police Station, Vijayawada, for taking action against the responsible person,” he said, informing that he did not have an account on Facebook or any other social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT