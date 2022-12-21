APSRTC management upbeat over improved revenues, but employees dispirited over ‘denial of promised benefits’

December 21, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

From induction of the much-awaited electric buses into its fleet to an improved traffic and non-traffic revenue, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) crossed many milestones in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the first batch of 100 green vehicles sanctioned to the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the initial 10 eco-friendly electric buses on September 27, which are running between Tirupati and Tirumala.

“Due to delay in production, the remaining 90 buses will arrive by February, 2023,” informed Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the corporation Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The current year mitigated the financial woes of the officials at the helm, who were down in the dumps during the fiscal 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a prolonged lockdown. The year opened on an optimistic note with significant improvement in the revenues.

The ticket revenue during the last financial year was ₹3,448.93 crore and ₹2,623.81 crore up to November 2021. This year, it is ₹3,866.66 crore up to November 2022 and the projected ticket revenue is ₹6,656.46 crore. This became possible as the Occupancy Ratio (OR) increased from 63% in 2021 to 68% by November 2022.

The fears of the management on its decision to do away with the age-old practice of collecting 50% extra fare from passengers for operation of special buses during occasions such as Dasara and Sankranthi this year proved to be wrong as the public sector transport giant earned good revenues.

Further exploring new routes for additional revenue, the APSRTC operated special buses to new places outside the State such as Arunachalam and was able to rake in additional moolah.

The average daily revenue in the APSRTC reached up to ₹16.77 crore, informed Mr. Rao.

Cashing in on cargo

The cargo wing has become a milch cow, helping the fund-starved corporation officials earn profits.

In the last financial year, the cargo revenue was ₹122.19 crore (the highest thus far).

“We are likely to touch this figure in a few days this year, against the projected cargo revenue of ₹165 crore,” says Mr. Rao, informing that the revenue till date is ₹117.10 crore.

The RTC has absorbed the logistics business of various government institutions like the ESI and transportation of seeds and textbooks etc.

Implementation of the Unified Ticketing Solution, he says, is a first of its kind in the country, he says.

Employee welfare

Referring to the employee welfare measures, he cited as examples the introduction of corporate salary package, which includes insurance coverage of three categories, and improved festival advance scheme, besides new schemes to improve the health standards of the employees and their families.

Taking up the issue of appointing family members of the deceased RTC employees in vacant posts on compassionate grounds and facilitating purchase of electric two-wheelers in easy instalments for employees, in collaboration with the New and Renewed Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), are a few other steps for employees’ benefits, he adds.

The corporation, for the first time, introduced non-A/C sleeper buses and provided a facelift to 1,420 Palle Velugu buses to improve the quality of services to passengers in the rural sector.

Unions allege raw deal

But the employee unions ruefully complain about the “raw deal” meted out to them.

“The year passing by has caused more harm to the employees’ interests than ever,” said a leader of the employees’ union.

Implementation of the new payscales as per the 11th PRC has failed to bring cheer to the employees. The union leaders say that the pay hike is only nominal, while there are employees who now draw less salary than their old wages.

The employees and staff argue that their merger has caused more harm than good to them. Instead of implementing new payscales, the authorities have scrapped many of the old facilities and allowances such as the Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS), allege the union leaders.

Some of them argue that the merger has benefited the government more than the APSRTC employees.

The government absorbed 51,000 employees of the corporation saying that it would bear the burden of the ₹6,000 crore debts the organisation had accumulated.

But without clearing even half of the amount, it has started collecting 25% of the total revenue earned by the APSRTC, they say.

ADVERTISEMENT