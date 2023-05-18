ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC launches night bus in ASR district’s tribal belt

May 18, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The daily service begins in Bhadrachalam at 6.15 p.m. and arrives in Rajamahendravaram at 12.30 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The APSRTC-Gokavaram Depot on Wednesday launched a night bus service between Bhadrachalam and Rajamahendravaram, covering the entire Koya belt across the Chintoor Agency in ASR district.

This is the first bus service that covers the tribal belt; Kunavaram, Rekhapalle, Mallethota, Chintoor, Maredumilli, Rampachodavaram, and Rajamahendravaram via Gokavaram.

“We have launched the night bus service that starts at 6.30 p.m. in Bhadrachalam and arrives in Rajamahendravaram by 12.30 a.m. the next day. It is a daily service that commenced on Wednesday,” Gokavaram Depot Manager Ramanna Dora said.

Dozens of Koya tribal habitations now get the transportation facility to reach the nearby towns for daily needs and the transportation of agricultural crops. The night bus service will also be useful for the pilgrims and tourists on the route that is thronged for boating to Papikonda hills in the Papikonda National Park and Lord Sri Rama temple in Bhadrachalam.

