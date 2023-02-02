APSRTC, its Karnataka counterpart agree to run more buses in two States

February 02, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Considering the numerous representations from public representatives and general public and also in view of the rapid industrial growth in the border districts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) proposes to operate additional buses in new routes in the neighbouring State. “The proposals are being worked out for the first time after bifurcation of the State,” said APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

After a series of meetings, Mr. Tirumala Rao and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar on Thursday reached an understanding. Accordingly, Andhra Pradesh will increase 327 buses covering a distance of 69,284 km and Karnataka 496 buses covering 69,372 km on new routes between the two States.

With this MoU coming into effect, 1,322 buses of the APSRTC will operate in a distance of 2,34,762 km per day in Karnataka, against 1,489 buses of the KSRTC for 2,26,044 km in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Anbu Kumar, accompanied by Director (P &V) Prasanth Kumar Mishra, Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) Anthony George and CTM (Commercial) S. Rajesh, visited the RTC House here and signed the MoU.

The recommendations of both the State transport organisations will be submitted to the respective governments for consideration, said Mr. Tirumala Rao, informing that the increase in operations would be effective within three months’ time.

Pact with Odisha

To expand operational network of its buses, the APSRTC has revised its agreements with the neighbouring States. Recently, the APSRTC and the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) agreed to increase operation of buses between the two States and recommendations to this effect have been submitted to the Government. The Government, in turn, issued a draft gazette notification on December 13 listing the additional routes and buses to be operated as part of a reciprocal inter-State agreement.