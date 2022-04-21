APSRTC invites bids for hire buses

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids for 10 AC sleeper, 62 non-AC sleeper, 6 Indra (AC), 87 Super Luxury, 37 Ultra Deluxe, 122 Express, 316 Ultra Pallevelugu, 310 Pallevelugu, 39 Metro Express and 9 city ordinary buses from entrepreneurs for supply of hire buses through MSTC ‘e’ commerce portal.

In a statement on Thursday, the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) Brahmananda Reddy said the aspirants should register in MSTC ‘e’ commerce portal to participate in the tenders. The bids could be placed from 10 a.m. on April 22 and would be closed by 5 p.m. on May 5. Reverse auction would commence from 10 a.m. on May 10 and continue till 4 p.m. on May 11, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the details of the routes, tender conditions, specifications of the buses and the tender schedule were available in the APSRTC website http://apsrtc.ap.gov.in from April 22.