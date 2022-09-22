APSRTC invites bids for 263 hire buses

P. Sujatha Varma
September 22, 2022 22:57 IST

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids from entrepreneurs for supply of hire buses under hire scheme through MSTC ‘e” commerce portal.

The bids have been invited to include in its fleet 4 AC Sleeper, 6 non-AC Sleeper, 12 Super Luxury, 15 Ultra Deluxe, 30 Express, 95 Ultra Palle Velugu, 72 Palle Velugu, 27 Metro Express and 2 city ordinary buses.

Of the total 263 buses proposed to be acquired by the APSRTC, 23 of them would be deployed in Srikakulam, 29 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 12 in Vizianagaram, 42 in Visakhapatnam, 16 in Anakapalle, 35 in Kakinada, 2 in East Godavari, 24 in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, 29 in West Godavari, 4 in Krishna, 3 in NTR, 2 in Guntur, 2 in Palnadu, 5 in SPS Nellore, 8 in Tirupati, 5 in Annamayya, 3 in Nandyal, 8 in Anantapur and 11 in Sri Satya Sai district.

In a statement on Thursday, corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said candidates who want to participate in the tender process should register in the MSTC ‘e” commerce portal and bids could be placed from September 23 (10 a.m.) till October 12 (5 p.m.). He said a reverse auction would be conducted on October 19 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

He said details of the routes, tender conditions, specifications of buses and the tender schedule are available in the APSRTC website https://apsrtc.ap.gov.in from September 23.

