April 04, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has invited bids for 11 Non-AC Sleeper, five Super Luxury, seven Ultra Deluxe, 30 Express, 41 Ultra Palle Velugu, 25 Palle Velugu, 18 Metro Express and three City Ordinary buses from aspiring entrepreneurs for the supply of hire vehicles under hire scheme through the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited’s (MSTC) ‘e-commerce’ portal which is under the Ministry of Steel.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) Brahmananda Reddy said of the total 140 buses, four each would be allotted to Srikakulam and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, seven for Vizianagaram, 21 for Visakhapatnam, three for Aakapalle, 18 for Kakinada, five for East Godavari, 14 for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, 11 for West Godavari, eight for Eluru, three each for Krishna and NTR districts, one each for Guntur and Palnadu, four each for Bapatla and Prakasam, seven for SPS Nellore, five for Tirupati, three for YSR, five for Kurnool, six for Nandyal, one for Anantapur and two for Sri Satya Sai district.

To participate in the tender process, aspirants should register in MSTS ‘e-commerce’ portal, and the bids can be placed from 10 a.m. on April 5 and would be closed at 5 p.m. on April 26.

The reverse auction would be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5, said Mr. Reddy, informing that the details of routes, tender conditions, specification of the buses and tender schedule would be made available on the APSRTC website https://apsrtc.ap.gov.in from April 5.