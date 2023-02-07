APSRTC introduces Srisailam temple darshanam ticket package

February 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pilgrims to Srisailam can now book dharshanam tickets while reserving seats on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses from February 9.

According to a statement by APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Endowments Department had accorded approval for 1,075 darshanam tickets daily to those travelling on APSRTC buses to Srisailam. “Devotees can book their darshanam ticket, along with the journey ticket, on APSRTC website or inside the bus. We assure the passenger a special darshanam at Srisailam at the time of their booking the ticket with us,” said Mr. Rao.

APSRTC operates 95 services daily to Srisailam from different parts of the State. The new initiative is to get more devotees to travel by the corporation buses, he said.

The 1,075 darshanam tickets have been split into Sparsa Darshanam (275 tickets at ₹500 each); Athi Seegra Darshanam (300 tickets at ₹300 each); and Seegra Darshanam (500 tickets at ₹150 each).

“These tickets can be booked 15 days to one day in advance of the date of the darshanam on APSRTC online ticket booking portal. RTC staff at Srisailam will help the pilgrims have a hassle-free darshanam,” said Mr. Rao.

Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, the abode of Lord Shiva and Parvati, at Srisailam is referred to as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Shiva and also as one of the 18 Shakti Peethams. It is visited by thousands of devotees daily. They buy the darshanam tickets, categorised as Sparsa Darshanam, Seegra Darshanam and Athi Seegra Darshanam, from either the temple counter or on the Devasthanam website.

It may be noted that the corporation is already offering 1,000 Seegra Darshanam tickets, along with the facility of advance reservation on RTC buses, for Tirupati-bound passengers.