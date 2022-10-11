APSRTC-hired bus found operating as private trips

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
October 11, 2022 02:09 IST

The Hindu Bureau

ANANTAPUR

An air-conditioned bus, hired by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Anantapur region, was found to be operating as private trips rom Vijayawada to Anantapur on Monday.

The matter came to light after a passenger, who booked his ticket online on Sudheer Travels A/C bus on Sunday night, found a “For Repair” sticker and also an APSRTC sticker on the front glass of the bus when he reached the bus stop.

Using the alibi of ‘for repair’, the bus owner had reportedly discontinued APSRTC services, and was operating as private travels to cash in on the post-festival rush in the region.

When contacted, RTC Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni told  The Hindu that action would be initiated against the particular bus.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport Authority officials said the bus was on hire with the APSRTC from 2020 to 2024 and if the transporter had violated the rules after coming out of the agreement, the RTA Department would take action, otherwise the APSRTC would take necessary action if the hire was still in force. 

