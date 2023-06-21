APSRTC gives employment to 294 kin of deceased employees on compassionate grounds

June 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on June 21 (Wednesday) said 294 candidates, who were family members of the employees who had died between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2019, were given jobs on compassionate grounds.

In a statement, Mr. Tirumala Rao said, of the 294 candidates, 34 were appointed as junior assistants, 99 as RTC constables, one as driver, 61 as conductors, and 99 as assistant mechanics.

Speaking after inaugurating an induction training programme organised for the 34 (20 female and 14 male) newly-appointed junior assistants, at the APSRTC Transport Academy, Mr. Tirumala Rao said they were from different backgrounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged them to work with commitment, which in turn would contribute to the development of the corporation, and to their own professional growth.

He said the candidates would be paid stipend during the three-month training period.

APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, Transport Academy Principal Srilakshmi, and Chief Medical Officer Appa Rao were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.