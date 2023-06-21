HamberMenu
APSRTC gives employment to 294 kin of deceased employees on compassionate grounds

The candidates will be paid stipend during the three-month induction training period, says Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

June 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressing the newly-appointed junior assistants, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on June 21 (Wednesday) said 294 candidates, who were family members of the employees who had died between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2019, were given jobs on compassionate grounds.

In a statement, Mr. Tirumala Rao said, of the 294 candidates, 34 were appointed as junior assistants, 99 as RTC constables, one as driver, 61 as conductors, and 99 as assistant mechanics.

Speaking after inaugurating an induction training programme organised for the 34 (20 female and 14 male) newly-appointed junior assistants, at the APSRTC Transport Academy, Mr. Tirumala Rao said they were from different backgrounds.

He urged them to work with commitment, which in turn would contribute to the development of the corporation, and to their own professional growth.

He said the candidates would be paid stipend during the three-month training period.

APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, Transport Academy Principal Srilakshmi, and Chief Medical Officer Appa Rao were among others present.

