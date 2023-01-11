ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC gesture to show it cares for its passengers

January 11, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) demonstrated they care for their passengers through an act of concern, on Wednesday.

A person called S. Venkat Rao from Pamarru in Krishna district sent a message on FaceBook to the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy at 8 p.m. on Tuesday requesting him if he could arrange a bus for 40 people who wanted to travel from Pamarru to Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district.

Responding to his request, Mr. Brahmananda Reddy spoke to the RTC depot manager Rajesh at Gudivada, which is close to Pamarru and RTC official Srinivasa Rao in Vizianagaram and directed them to coordinate for a hassle-free journey of the 40 people.

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said people could reach out to APSRTC through any medium, the Corporation would go all-out to serve them at all times in the best possible way.

