APSRTC fixes commercial revenue target for 2024-25 fiscal at ₹500 crore

Published - June 13, 2024 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

District-wise performance in achieving the target will be reviewed every month, say officials

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The APSRTC is exploring ways to increase its revenue to pull it out of financial crisis. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has fixed a commercial revenue target of ₹500 crore for the current financial year (2024-25).

The APSRTC officials said that taking into consideration the performance of the 2023-24 fiscal year, the total commercial revenue target for this fiscal had been fixed at ₹500 crore.

In addition to the revenue earned through the operation of buses in its fleet, the APSRTC has been finding new ways to shore up its revenue to pull the public service giant out of the financial crisis.

Of the ₹500-crore target, the APSRTC is expecting to generate ₹325 crore through its logistics wing, ₹139 crore from the rent paid for the stalls put up by private persons in the bus stations, ₹6 crore through advertisements, ₹13 crore from the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) projects, ₹5 crore through retail oil outlets and ₹12 crore from the APSRTC’s Open Space-15 (OS-15) scheme as a part of which the corporation earns revenue by giving its vacant land on lease to private parties.

The officials at the helm of the APSRTC said the performance of each district in achieving the targets would be reviewed every month and that the officials of various wings should put in efforts to achieve the targets.

