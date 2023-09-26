APSRTC eyes Sabarimala after tasting success in Tiruvannamalai route

September 26, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

With a steady rise in the number of travellers to Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam) on the auspicious full moon day, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is keen on bagging a larger share of the revenue pie.

Tiruvannamalai, located 180 km from Tirupati, is famous for Sri Arunachaleswara temple, where devotees perambulate the sacred hillock. This temple represents ‘Agni’ (fire) among the five shrines in India that represent the five elements.

The management led by Chairman A. Mallikarjuna Reddy and Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao gave a serious thought on making use of the rising patronage to this shrine and have, in fact, directed that special buses be operated from every district coinciding with Pournami.

Interestingly, the Tirupati district accounts for nearly half of the revenue earned from across the State on this route. While the number of buses operated during 2022-23 was in single-digit figures, it gradually rose in 2023-24 to touch 22 in April, 86 in May, 92 in June, 149 in July and 142 in August.

“We operated for a distance of 3,728 km and earned ₹1.95 lakh for March 2022, which phenomenally rose to touch 6,7471 km, netting ₹35.36 lakh for this August month”, Regional Manager T. Chengal Reddy told The Hindu. The buses start from Tirupati on Pournami day and run till the next afternoon, in tune with the demand.

“For example, our first bus starts at 06.50 p.m. on September 28 (Thursday), which is a full moon day, and the last service will ply at 03.27 p.m. on September 29 (Friday)”, Mr. Reddy explained.

As this ‘Arunachalam service’ was made available online, it saw a sharp rise in bookings. Premium services like Amaravati, Garuda and Indra are also run on this route. Return trip booking gets one 10% discount on the total fare.

With focus on Sabarimala, APSRTC dedicates 400 buses on the route

Buoyed by its success, the RTC is now focussing on Sabarimala route for the ensuing season and has dedicated 400 buses, the largest allocation having gone to Chittoor (74), Tirupati (35), Annamayya and Konaseema (33 each).

As a special incentive for those hiring an entire bus, the corporation intends to pay Rs.2000 commission to the Guruswamy (team leader) or the agent and offer free travel to seven persons (cooks and attendants).

