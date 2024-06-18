ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC enhances funeral expenses for its deceased employees from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000

Updated - June 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 09:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has enhanced payment of funeral expenses from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 to the legal heirs of its deceased employees who retired on superannuation or on medical grounds prior to absorption of the corporation into the government, i.e. up to December 31, 2019, and passed away after January 1, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

A circular signed by APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, which was released on June 18 (Tuesday), said a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Corporation Board held on February 21, 2024.

The funeral expenditure payment has been enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022 and the expenditure thus incurred would be met from the APSRTC funds.

Mr. Tirumala Rao has asked officials to arrange for the payment duly following the procedure prescribed and to pay the difference amount of ₹10,000 to the legal heirs, in cases where the retired APSRTC employees or officers passed away after January 1, 2022 and ₹15,000 was already paid to their kin from APSRTC funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US