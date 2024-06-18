APSRTC enhances funeral expenses for its deceased employees from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has enhanced payment of funeral expenses from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 to the legal heirs of its deceased employees who retired on superannuation or on medical grounds prior to absorption of the corporation into the government, i.e. up to December 31, 2019, and passed away after January 1, 2022.

A circular signed by APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, which was released on June 18 (Tuesday), said a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Corporation Board held on February 21, 2024.

The funeral expenditure payment has been enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022 and the expenditure thus incurred would be met from the APSRTC funds.

Mr. Tirumala Rao has asked officials to arrange for the payment duly following the procedure prescribed and to pay the difference amount of ₹10,000 to the legal heirs, in cases where the retired APSRTC employees or officers passed away after January 1, 2022 and ₹15,000 was already paid to their kin from APSRTC funds.