APSRTC employees union to meet on November 6

Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD, earlier APSRTC) employees union will hold its executive committee meeting in Vijayawada on November 6 and discuss the problems faced by the employees.

In a statement, the employees union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said presidents and secretaries of the employees union from the four zones of APSRTC and 26 districts and four non-zone operation regions will attend the meeting.

Mr. Damodara Rao said that following a detailed discussion on key issues, the meeting will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the long-pending issues related to the welfare and well being of the employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.