ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC employees union to meet on November 6

Published - November 03, 2024 10:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD, earlier APSRTC) employees union will hold its executive committee meeting in Vijayawada on November 6 and discuss the problems faced by the employees.

In a statement, the employees union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said presidents and secretaries of the employees union from the four zones of APSRTC and 26 districts and four non-zone operation regions will attend the meeting.

Mr. Damodara Rao said that following a detailed discussion on key issues, the meeting will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the long-pending issues related to the welfare and well being of the employees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US