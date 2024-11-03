GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APSRTC employees union to meet on November 6

Published - November 03, 2024 10:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD, earlier APSRTC) employees union will hold its executive committee meeting in Vijayawada on November 6 and discuss the problems faced by the employees.

In a statement, the employees union’s State president P. Damodara Rao said presidents and secretaries of the employees union from the four zones of APSRTC and 26 districts and four non-zone operation regions will attend the meeting.

Mr. Damodara Rao said that following a detailed discussion on key issues, the meeting will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the long-pending issues related to the welfare and well being of the employees.

