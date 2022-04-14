APSRTC employees growing restive following ‘delay’ in PRC implementation

They are demanding pay parity with government employees

The employees of the Public Transport Department (PTD-APSRTC) are growing restive due to the delay in the release of the G.O. pertaining to implementation of the 11 th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for them.

At the time of the merger, the employees were told that the PRC to be implemented to the government employees would also be implemented for them. The officials of the APSRTC said since the PTD employees were recently merged with the government, a separate G.O. would be issued to work out the modalities for their pay revision.

But a delay of four months triggered apprehensions among the employees.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, the leaders of the APSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) said 52,000 employees of the department were eagerly waiting for the PRC. Even after merger of the RTC with the government, there were discrepancies in their salaries when compared to the government employees’ salaries, he said.

JAC leaders Y. Srinivasa Rao and P. Damodara Rao said without equal pay on par with the government employees, the purpose of the RTC merger would be defeated. They said the JAC also had objections to some of the issues raised by the management that were discussed in detail in its recent meeting and it would soon submit a memorandum to the authorities concerned in this regard.

They said their future course of action would depend on how the management reacts to their “fair demands.”