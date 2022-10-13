APSRTC earns record revenue of ₹271 crore during Dasara festivities

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 22:47 IST

Dasara festivities this year have helped the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials to fill their coffers thanks to the large population of commuters who opted for the State-run buses for travelling.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) Brahmananda Reddy said the organisation was able to earn a record revenue of ₹271 crore through the special buses operated from September 24 to October 10.

He said the decision to run the buses on regular ticket fares without collecting any extra charges, had paid off as people made use of the facility and thronged the APSRTC bus stations. On October 10 alone, the Corporation had earned a revenue of ₹22 crore due to heavy rush of people heading back after the festival.

He said there was very good response to the 11 special buses plied to the Arunachalam temple in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu from Kadapa, Nellore, Prodduture, Jammalamadugu and Narasaraopet on October 9.

