APSRTC earns ₹144 crore revenue via Sankranti specials

The A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned revenue of ₹144 crore through the special bus services it operated during Sankranti festivities, from January 7 to 18.

In a statement on Friday, the Corporation’s Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao thanked the commuters for choosing APSRTC buses as their mode of transport. He said during the festival period, the RTC had operated 5,422 special buses to places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai as well as places within the State such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Palakonda, Bhimavaram, Kanigiri, Gudivada, Macharla, Nellore, Chittoor, Pulivendula, Nandyal and Kadiri.

Mr. Rao said that so far, nearly 1,350 buses were plied from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, while 4,072 buses were operated within the State. The highest number (36 lakh) of commuters travelled on January 17, as a result of which the Corporation could earn a revenue of ₹15.4 crore on a single day.

He said as school holidays in the neighbouring States had been extended till January 31, the RTC had pressed into service sufficient number of buses to these States from every district headquarters.