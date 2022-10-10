Andhra Pradesh: APSRTC earns ₹10.20 crore during Dasara festival

Corporation operated 4,504 buses, says VC&MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 10, 2022 21:17 IST

A view of the passenger rush at a bus station in Vijayawada during the Dasara festival. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned ₹10.20 crore in revenue during the Dasara festival by operating 4,504 buses, vice-chairman and managing director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

“Last year, the APSRTC had operated 2,400 buses for Dasara and had earned a revenue of ₹5.40 crore. The revenue has almost doubled this year,” said Mr. Tirumala Rao, complimenting the officers and staff on running services in a planned manner.

Special buses were operated from September 24 to October 10, to various destinations in Telangana and other neighbouring States. APSRTC plied special services without additional fare, but the response from the passengers were overwhelming, the VC&MD said in a release on Monday.

Kartikamasam Specials

The APSRTC will run special buses for Kartikamasam and will offer special tour packages for Kartika Pournami and Sabarimala tours, and urged devotees the avail the services of the RTC.

The corporation had operated special buses to Tiruvannamalai and Arunachalam from Kadapa, Produttur, Narsaraopet, Jammalamadugu, Nellore and Punganur depots for the convenience of the pilgrims, Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

