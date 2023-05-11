ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC drivers with accident-free record felicitated

May 11, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday felicitated two drivers who have received the national-level ‘Heroes on Roads’ awards.

Driver M.A. Basha from Atmakur depot in Kurnool district with a service of over 36 years was presented the accident-free record award at a function held in Delhi on April 17 in the ‘City’ category. Similarly, S.A.N. Raju from Simhachalam depot was given the safety award in recognition of his accident-free driving in his over 33 years of service in the “Mofussil” category.

APSRTC Zonal Executive Directors Gopinath Reddy and C.H. Ravi Kumar and the Corporation’s ED (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, ED (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao, ED (Engineering) P. Krishna Mohan and others were also present on the occasion.

