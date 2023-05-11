HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSRTC drivers with accident-free record felicitated

May 11, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday felicitated two drivers who have received the national-level ‘Heroes on Roads’ awards.

Driver M.A. Basha from Atmakur depot in Kurnool district with a service of over 36 years was presented the accident-free record award at a function held in Delhi on April 17 in the ‘City’ category. Similarly, S.A.N. Raju from Simhachalam depot was given the safety award in recognition of his accident-free driving in his over 33 years of service in the “Mofussil” category.

APSRTC Zonal Executive Directors Gopinath Reddy and C.H. Ravi Kumar and the Corporation’s ED (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, ED (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao, ED (Engineering) P. Krishna Mohan and others were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.