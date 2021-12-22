APSRTC drivers to be imparted safety training

Defensive driving to be taught by senior supervisers

Even as a probe into the recent accident involving an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district is in progress, officials at the helm of the corporation are focussed on strengthening the preparedness of the fleet’s drivers.

“We want our drivers to gain perfection and ensure accident-free driving. Passenger safety is paramount and we will leave no stone unturned to achieve our goal,” said APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

He said two senior supervisers who rose from the rank of driver and are equipped with the technical know-how of driving, have been engaged to go around the depots and train the drivers, mainly in safety aspects and also in ways to increase the mileage.

Wary of the high stakes involved, corporation officials are insisting that the staff ensure good maintenance of the vehicles, inspection of the bus before each trip and checking of brakes regularly. The drivers in the corporation are being given lessons on basic rules such as slowing down in under-construction zones, keeping a safe distance from vehicles in front, and defensive driving.

Speaking on the ghastly accident that left 10 persons dead, including the bus driver, Mr. Rao said an enquiry was in progress to identify the cause of the mishap. Initial reports suggested that in order to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, the driver swerved to the left, resulting in the bus hitting the railing of a bridge and plunging into the rivulet. “However, it is also being said that no big vehicle was coming in the opposite lane at the time of the accident. The exact cause of the mishap can be established only after the committee submits its reports,” he said.

The panel, constituted by APSRTC comprising its Regional Manager, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager, is looking at different possibilities that could have led to the accident.

‘Finances in dire straits’

When asked if there was any proposal to revise the APSRTC bus fares given the steep hike in the price of petrol and diesel, he said it was for the government to decide on fare revision. “It is true that the Corporation is in dire straits as far as its finances are concerned. APSRTC bus fares were last revised in 2019. After that, the price of diesel has gone up by more than 50%. There is no denying the fact that this is putting an enormous burden on the corporation,” he said.