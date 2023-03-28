APSRTC drivers, conductors get training in first-aid techniques

March 28, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

APSRTC Regional Manager K. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said passenger safety was their priority and they were ensuring training for all conductors and drivers in first aid so that they could go to the rescue of passengers in case of road accidents.

At an awareness programme for the staff at the RTC depot here, he said that a one-week training was made mandatory for all of them in crisis management and first aid techniques.

He thanked V-Dental Care director K.M.K. Ramesh for providing 100 first aid kits to the staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy chief mechanical engineer Ch. Appala Narayana, depot manager J. Srinivasa Rao, and APSRTC hospital doctor K. Praveen were among those present.