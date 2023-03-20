APSRTC ‘door-to-door’ cargo services to be available from Ugadi

March 20, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has launched online ‘door-to-door’ (door delivery and pickup) cargo services.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao launched the service at the RTC House on March 20 (Monday). They also launched the online freight services at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

The services, however, will be available for the people from Ugadi (March 22). The APSRTC is now conducting a trial run between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APSRTC has earned ₹163 crore from freight services during the 2022-23 financial year so far and the revenue may touch ₹168 crore by the end of this fiscal. For the next fiscal, the target should be ₹500 crore on freight loading, the Transport Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the Corporation, in collaboration with a startup software company, Shiltmantra, was offering offer the online cargo services.

The people may logon to www.apsrtclogistics.in or www.apsrtc.gov.in and book parcels online by making payments in digital mode. An SMS will be sent to the consignee and the receiver as well, and the parcels can be tracked.

In 2015, the APSRTC had taken over cargo business from ANL and earned ₹58.57 crore in 2017-18 fiscal year, and the revenue has been increasing every year, the Corporation MD said.

Shilpamantra CEO Dinesh, marketing and sales head, Kalyan, Pooja Vidya Shankar, Nasscom Centre of Excellence, Visakhapatnam, gave a presentation on online freight services. APSRTC Executive Directors K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, A. Koteswara Rao, P. Krishna Mohan, Logistics in-charge G.V. Ravi Varma and Chief Accounts Officer N.V. Raghava Reddy were also present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT