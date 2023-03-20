HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSRTC ‘door-to-door’ cargo services to be available from Ugadi

People can book parcels by logging on to apsrtclogistics.in or apsrtc.gov.in

March 20, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu and APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu and APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has launched online ‘door-to-door’ (door delivery and pickup) cargo services.

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao launched the service at the RTC House on March 20 (Monday). They also launched the online freight services at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

The services, however, will be available for the people from Ugadi (March 22). The APSRTC is now conducting a trial run between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, the Minister said.

The APSRTC has earned ₹163 crore from freight services during the 2022-23 financial year so far and the revenue may touch ₹168 crore by the end of this fiscal. For the next fiscal, the target should be ₹500 crore on freight loading, the Transport Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the Corporation, in collaboration with a startup software company, Shiltmantra, was offering offer the online cargo services.

The people may logon to www.apsrtclogistics.in or www.apsrtc.gov.in and book parcels online by making payments in digital mode. An SMS will be sent to the consignee and the receiver as well, and the parcels can be tracked.

In 2015, the APSRTC had taken over cargo business from ANL and earned ₹58.57 crore in 2017-18 fiscal year, and the revenue has been increasing every year, the Corporation MD said.

Shilpamantra CEO Dinesh, marketing and sales head, Kalyan, Pooja Vidya Shankar, Nasscom Centre of Excellence, Visakhapatnam, gave a presentation on online freight services. APSRTC Executive Directors K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, A. Koteswara Rao, P. Krishna Mohan, Logistics in-charge G.V. Ravi Varma and Chief Accounts Officer N.V. Raghava Reddy were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.