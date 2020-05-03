APSRTC comes to the rescue of farmers

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), which has been providing emergency services during the lockdown period, has come to the rescue of farmers.

The corporation is operating buses to shift farm produce to different places in the absence of regular transport like tractors, lorries and other goods vehicles.

According to agriculture officials, farmers raised paddy, maize, Bengal gram and red chilli besides horticulture crops during the rabi season. The government has instructed the Agriculture and Civil Supplies departments and MARKFED to procure the produce from the farm gates and avoid losses to farmers.

Accordingly, officials have made arrangements to shift the material to warehouses.

APSRTC Executive Director (ED-Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy told The Hindu that RTC employees were extending services during the health emergency and cooperating with the government.

DSO to be contacted

“The corporation is running services to shift farm produce from villages, particularly those in the Agency, to urban areas. Farmers’ clusters can contact District Supply Officers (DSOs) who will inform the transport requirement to the Collectors who will then instruct the RTC Regional Managers and the Depot Managers, Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said.

RTC Executive Director (ED-Administration) A. Koteswara Rao said about 300 buses were being operated every day.

“We are transporting paddy, pulses, milk, vegetables, tamarind, mangoes, papaya, bananas, flowers and other essential commodities,” he added.