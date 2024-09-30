ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC Chairman urged to resolve employees’ pending issues

Published - September 30, 2024 09:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Employees’ union leaders felicitate Narayana Rao at his residence in Machilipatnam

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Konakalla Narayana Rao. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD-APSRTC) Employees’ Union met with the newly appointed Corporation Chairman, Konakalla Narayana Rao, on Sunday, September 29, and urged him to address the employees’ long-pending issues.

Union leaders, led by their State president P. Damodara Rao, felicitated Mr. Narayana Rao at the latter’s residence in Machilipatnam.

They drew the Chairman’s attention to some key issues seeking immediate redressal. They said the medical services given to the employees through the Employees’ Health Scheme (EHS) after their merger with the government were not as beneficial as the earlier system of referral hospitals. They urged Mr. Narayana Rao to recommend the revival of the old system.

The union leaders also drew his attention to the non-payment of night shift allowance to the employees. Pending promotions and the need to increase the number of buses in the APSRTC fleet were other issues they raised.

Mr. Narayana Rao assured the leaders that he would present their demands to the management and do his part in resolving the issues as soon as possible.

The Employees’ Union’s State deputy general secretaries G. Narayana Rao, Vijayawada zonal secretary Y. Srinivasa Rao, Krishna district secretary Y.V. Rao, union leaders T.S.R. Gopalam, Paruchuri Srinu, Y. R. Babu, K. Rambabu, R.D. Babu, J. Rajesh, P. Rajendra and others were present.

