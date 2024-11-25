ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC chairman promises bus service from Vizianagaram to Paderu via Araku

Published - November 25, 2024 06:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

He says the APSRTC ready to start new services when the occupancy ratio is good in the proposed routes

The Hindu Bureau

RTC employees felicitating APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) chairman Konakalla Narayana has promised to start a new bus service between Vizianagaram and Paderu via Araku as many people have been requesting for it. He attended as the chief guest for oath-taking ceremony of Siyyari Donnudora as the RTC Regional Board chairman in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Narayana said that the corporation was always ready to start new services when the occupancy ratio was good in the proposed routes. He urged the support of employees in improving the revenue of the corporation.

Mr. Narayana thanked Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu for taking several measures to strengthen the APSRTC. Mr. Donnudora, who is a TDP leader of Araku, assured to meet the expectations of the party as well as the government. APSRTC Executive Director P. Vijaykumar, the District Transport Officer Ch. Appalanarayana and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US