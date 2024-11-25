APSRTC chairman promises bus service from Vizianagaram to Paderu via Araku

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) chairman Konakalla Narayana has promised to start a new bus service between Vizianagaram and Paderu via Araku as many people have been requesting for it. He attended as the chief guest for oath-taking ceremony of Siyyari Donnudora as the RTC Regional Board chairman in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Narayana said that the corporation was always ready to start new services when the occupancy ratio was good in the proposed routes. He urged the support of employees in improving the revenue of the corporation.

Mr. Narayana thanked Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu for taking several measures to strengthen the APSRTC. Mr. Donnudora, who is a TDP leader of Araku, assured to meet the expectations of the party as well as the government. APSRTC Executive Director P. Vijaykumar, the District Transport Officer Ch. Appalanarayana and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.