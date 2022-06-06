APSRTC cargo services come in handy for mango growers in A.P.

Parcels are being delivered at customers’ doorstep within hours, they say

Parcels are being delivered at customers’ doorstep within hours, they say

Mango farmers are now preferring the cargo services launched by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to send their produce to customers across Andhra Pradesh and those in the neighbouring States as the parcels are being delivered quickly.

Farmers grow mangoes in Agiripalli, Nuzvid, Eluru, Uppalapadu, Mylavaram and other villages in Eluru, Krishna, Guntur and other districts. Even as the farmers grow different varieties of mangoes, the most sought-after one is Banaganapalle. The other preferred varieties include Suvarnarekha, Totapuri, Baneshan, Neelalu, Chinna Rasalu, Pedda Rasalu, Kothapalli Kobbari, Cheraku Rasalu, Alphonso and Nuzvid Rasalu.

This year, people are also choosing APSRTC cargo services for sending mangoes to their dear ones as the parcels are being delivered in a few hours, says the corporation officials.

“The APSRTC cargo services are farmer-friendly. Many farmers are using our services to transport their produce,” said APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy.

“The APSRTC cargo is offering fastest transport service in the State. We are delivering the parcels in a few hours at lesser prices. Many people from Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Eluru and other places are sending mangoes to their relatives and friends,” he said.

After a lull during the coronavirus pandemic, the mango markets are abuzz again this year. “We are transporting Banaganapalle, Chinna Rasalu and other varieties through RTC cargo services,” said Ch. Nagesh, a mango grower of Nuzvid.

“My sister stays at Hyderabad. I have sent two dozens of Banaganapalle and Nuzvid Rasalu twice through RTC cargo services. The parcels were delivered in just six hours,” said B. Pavan, an engineer from Vijayawada.

Revenue figures

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said that the APSRTC generated ₹122 crore revenue from cargo services in 2021. “We have set a revenue target of ₹250 crore from freight loading only this year. The APSRTC is offering cargo services through 500 booking agents and 96 depots in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We want to modernise the cargo services and offer more facilities to customers,” he said.