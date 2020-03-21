APSRTC cancels long-distance services

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided not to ply long distance buses from Saturday night. The services of around 3,000 long-distance buses will be restored on Sunday night.
At a press conference on Saturday, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic called for restrictions on people’s movement and people should strengthen the hands of the governments to bring the situation under control.
The Minister requested private bus owners to keep their vehicles off the road during the said period and warned private autorickshaws and taxis against any attempt to take undue advantage of the situation. He said it would not be tolerated if autorickshaws or taxis were overloaded with people in an attempt to make a killing of the existing crisis.
