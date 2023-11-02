APSRTC bus driver attacks depot manager with knife at Tanuku

November 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Tanuku depot manager S. Giridhar Kumar was attacked with a knife by a driver Nagaraju on November 2 (Thursday). Mr. Giridhar Kumar sustained an injury on his left forearm and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Sources said that Nagaraju was averse to the use of Ticket Issuing Machine (TIM) and was trying to avoid duties. With the depot manager insisting that Nagaraju had no choice but to use the TIM, the latter underwent training. The driver reportedly developed a gurdge over this issue.

Mr. Giridhar Kumar was monitoring the cargo section on November 2 (Thursday) noon, when the driver attacked him with a knife. Workers at the cargo wing came to the depot manager’s rescue and overpowered the driver, sources added.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD) Officers’ Association condemned the attack. In a statement, association secretary G. Nageswara Rao said that such incidents could adversely affect the morale of the officials. He demanded stringent action against the driver.

APPTD Employees Union leaders also condemned the attack on the depot manager. The union State president P. Damodara Rao said the “uneducated” driver was forced to use the TIM. “An attack is certainly not the way to solve any problem. We condemn the incident but at the same time we want the management to look into the practical problems of the workers,” he said.

