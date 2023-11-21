ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC bus driver attacked in Nellore district

November 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of an attack on two drivers of a state-owned bus from Bengaluru at Kavali, an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) driver was attacked by a group of passengers at Vasili in SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday.

Passengers, enraged over the driver not allowing over 20 of them waiting to board the overcrowded bus, pulled him out and beat him with an umbrella. A mechanic who came to the driver’s rescue was also injured in the attack, the police said.

Atmakur police registered a case and began a probe following a complaint from Atmakur depot manager Sk. Karimunisa. APSRTC workers expressed concern over the attack, which occurred shortly after a similar attack at Kavali, and demanded adequate security for bus running staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US