APSRTC bus driver attacked in Nellore district

November 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NELLORE

Close on the heels of an attack on two drivers of a state-owned bus from Bengaluru at Kavali, an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) driver was attacked by a group of passengers at Vasili in SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday.

Passengers, enraged over the driver not allowing over 20 of them waiting to board the overcrowded bus, pulled him out and beat him with an umbrella. A mechanic who came to the driver’s rescue was also injured in the attack, the police said.

Atmakur police registered a case and began a probe following a complaint from Atmakur depot manager Sk. Karimunisa. APSRTC workers expressed concern over the attack, which occurred shortly after a similar attack at Kavali, and demanded adequate security for bus running staff.

