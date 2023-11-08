HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSRTC bus accident: driver, two officials suspended

November 08, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Tuesday placed under suspension a driver and two officials holding them responsible for the November 6 accident at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) which claimed three lives and injured two others.

Following the incident on Monday morning when a Guntur-bound APSRTC bus crashed into platform 12 crushing three persons, including an RTC outsourced employee and a toddler, to death, the State-run transport wing constituted a three-member enquiry committee with the Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (CTM) of NTR district A. John Sudhakar, Deputy Mechanical Engineer (Marketing) at the head office Ch. Jeevan and Deputy Chief Personnel Manager (CPM), Vijayawada, K. Sreelakshmi as members.

A statement released by the District Public Transport Officer, APSRTC, Vijayawada on Tuesday said after a comprehensive probe by the three members of the committee, it was established that the accident occurred due to use of wrong gear by the driver, V. Prakasam. The committee recommended his immediate suspension and strict disciplinary action against him.

The panel members also recommended suspension of the Manager of the Autonagar depot, Praveen Kumar, and Assistant Manager V. V. Lakshmi for dereliction of duty.

Leaders of the AP Public Transport Department Employees Union, meanwhile, alleged that it was primarily the mistake of the officials who had put Mr. Prakasam on the duty in a Volvo bus with automated gear-changing system, as the latter was not given sufficient training in it.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.