APSRTC bus accident: driver, two officials suspended

November 08, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Tuesday placed under suspension a driver and two officials holding them responsible for the November 6 accident at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) which claimed three lives and injured two others.

Following the incident on Monday morning when a Guntur-bound APSRTC bus crashed into platform 12 crushing three persons, including an RTC outsourced employee and a toddler, to death, the State-run transport wing constituted a three-member enquiry committee with the Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (CTM) of NTR district A. John Sudhakar, Deputy Mechanical Engineer (Marketing) at the head office Ch. Jeevan and Deputy Chief Personnel Manager (CPM), Vijayawada, K. Sreelakshmi as members.

A statement released by the District Public Transport Officer, APSRTC, Vijayawada on Tuesday said after a comprehensive probe by the three members of the committee, it was established that the accident occurred due to use of wrong gear by the driver, V. Prakasam. The committee recommended his immediate suspension and strict disciplinary action against him.

The panel members also recommended suspension of the Manager of the Autonagar depot, Praveen Kumar, and Assistant Manager V. V. Lakshmi for dereliction of duty.

Leaders of the AP Public Transport Department Employees Union, meanwhile, alleged that it was primarily the mistake of the officials who had put Mr. Prakasam on the duty in a Volvo bus with automated gear-changing system, as the latter was not given sufficient training in it.